Save Dave! Rowers call for swan rehoming after attacks and cygnet deaths

Rowers along the River Witham in Lincoln are calling for authorities to protect the welfare of Dave the resident swan, who is “doomed to a life of being defensive” against humans using the space.

Dave is a swan who has made a stretch of water by Lincoln Rowing Centre on Spa Road his nesting point for a number of years, but it seems to be a regular problem for him.

Rowers say his nesting site is always “extremely exposed” and vulnerable to flooding, and is in close proximity with where the Lincoln Rowing Centre hit the open waters to practice.

Following a number of close calls, cygnet deaths and injuries for Dave, Lincoln Rowing Centre are now calling for him to be moved to a safer location, away from the stress of human intervention.

Ellen Chapman, Welfare Officer at Lincoln Rowing Centre, says: “Dave is our unofficial mascot, as we are so familiar with him on the river beside the boathouse.

“He is a stunningly beautiful big swan, but he lives a miserable and stressful life here.

“He chooses to live on the narrowest stretch of river which gets very busy with all sorts of traffic, from barges to paddleboarders. We row the river every day, but it’s not just us he attacks.

“He’ll go for the propeller end of the big boats too, and he has injured himself in the past.”

As well as this, it has been claimed that Dave has been seen with fishing rod wire around his neck, and he has also reportedly been the victim of youths throwing rocks at him in the past.

This culminates in regular heartbreak for Dave, as each year his cygnets never live long enough to survive into adulthood, including five which all died last year.

Ellen said that the swan’s welfare is a real concern for the rowers, who are calling for him to be rehomed to a safer location without the risk of run-ins with humans.

She added: “He’s doomed to a life of being so defensive here, and all he wants to do is raise his babies.

“In three years of attending the rowing club, I’ve seen Dave and his partner lose every single egg or cygnet they ever produced.

“It’s very sad and I really feel Dave would enjoy a better life if he were relocated to a place with more open water and less river traffic.

“Perhaps he could finally bring up his family without all the stress and torment he faces here.”

Ellen has said she is worried about finding Dave dead one day, and hopes to work with local authorities to find a resolution to this tricky situation.

Dave has often ended up with injuries over the years, as he pecks at the blades of rowing boats or flies at boats to attack the stern.

Ellen says these attacks are becoming more frequent, and there are fears that Dave may one day lose his temper and attack a human.

With swans being exceptionally strong, this is a very dangerous possibility which Ellen says has nearly come to fruition on more than one occasion.

She concludes: “Dave deserves a peaceful life away from all this stress and danger. His welfare is highly at risk here, and after all his efforts to defend his family, he needs to go somewhere he can fulfil his dream of being a father.

“I just don’t know what else we can do. The only organisations that can help are not listening. Dave and his partner deserve a better life than this.

“He is not yet nesting, but when he does, I know they can’t be moved. It will be terrible to see him raise and lose more babies.”

