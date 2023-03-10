School closures and travel problems as snow hits Lincolnshire

A yellow warning for snow and ice in place

Schools and roads are being impacted by flurries of snow falling across Lincolnshire.

A yellow snow and ice warning remains in place for most of the county today.

Get it touch if you know of any traffic problems or school closures on [email protected]

Traffic problems

A crash on the A15 south of Sleaford has left the road impassable, according to traffic sensors.

There is also disruption on the A15 sound bound near the Humber Bridge following an accident.

Severe problems are also being repotted on the A46 hill close to Caistor.

East Midlands Rail has suspended its routes between Sleaford, Spalding and Peterborough.

Lincolnshire Police have issued advice saying: “We have had a number of calls regarding the snow and the issues it is causing – please take care if out driving today and allow plenty of time for travelling.

“We are keeping in contact with highways to keep them updated with the information we are getting.”

School closures

Caistor Yarborough Academy has confirmed that they will be closed today due to the sudden snowfall.

Colsterworth C of E Primary and Great Ponton C of E, both near Grantham are also closed.

The latest school closure information can be found on Lincolnshire County Council’s website.

Travellers using these routes are advised not to travel today.

There are also reports that around 300 properties in Crowland have lost power.

Snow is expected to continue through the morning, although temperatures will rise later in the day.

