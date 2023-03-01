Scunthorpe MP moved by covert visit to wartorn Ukraine

Scunthorpe’s MP was moved by the immense suffering inflicted on Ukraine during its war with Russia when she visited Kyiv last week.

Holly Mumby-Croft was part of a group of MPs that secretly visited Ukraine last week to mark a year since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of the country.

For security reasons, the visit by the MPs was only officially confirmed after they had returned from Ukraine.

MPs visited Ukraine’s parliament and met Ruslan Stefanchiuk, the chair of its single chamber the Verkhovna Rada. Ms Mumby-Croft also saw first-hand the devastation brought by the conflict, including shell-damaged apartment blocks.

“It was an honour to show the UK’s continuing support for Ukraine and see first-hand the defiance and bravery that the Ukrainian people have shown in the face of what nobody should ever have to experience,” said Ms Mumby-Croft in a post on Facebook.

The Scunthorpe MP said her trip had highlighted to her the importance of continued support for Ukraine. “The suffering inflicted on Ukraine has been immense and despite Putin’s best efforts they have not backed down. It’s shown to me more than anything that we need to stand by Ukraine and continue to help them.”

She was away from the UK from Wednesday to Sunday, though not all of that time was spent in Ukraine. The all party parliamentary group (APPG) for Ukraine had received the invite from Ukraine’s parliament, but places were not restricted to its members, allowing Holly Mumby-Croft to also join.

She entered and left the country via Przemysl in Poland, which is about 100 kilometres from Lviv. “For security reasons we were unable to say anything publicly about the trip until we had crossed back over the border into Poland,” Ms Mumby-Croft added about the visit.

Other parts of the MPs’ itineraries included:

Meeting with Yalta European Strategy, a forum for discussing Ukraine’s European future

Laying flowers on the Alley of Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred at Saint Michael’s Monastery Chapel, Kyiv

Meetings with non-governmental organisations and Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner on Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets

Visits to Holodomor Genocide Museum – dedicated to the history of a genocide carried out by the Soviets against the Ukrainian people using starvation in 1932-33 – and Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial

More than 170 Ukrainians have settled in North Lincolnshire since last year. There are also over 100 Homes for Ukraine sponsors in the council area.

