Second arrest in Lincoln murder investigation

A second arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old woman, as police continue their investigations in Lincoln and Bassingham.

The latest arrest, of a 27-year-old local man, was made on the evening of March 27. The man previously arrested, also aged 27, remains in police custody.

The murder investigation was launched following the report of a concern for the welfare of the woman at Shuttleworth House (Stamp End) in Lincoln on March 26. The first 27-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of murder the same day.

Searches linked to the investigation are ongoing in the Bassingham area, where the body was recovered.

Residents in both Lincoln and Bassingham are likely to continue seeing an increased police presence while enquiries continue.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now