Sessions is back! Lincoln College student restaurant reopens after £1.1m revamp

Lincoln College students and staff had some Michelin Star inspiration from chef James Mackenzie, as he christened the new kitchens at the Sessions restaurant after a £1.1m investment project.

The star-chef, who runs the Pipe and Glass in Yorkshire, cooked with college catering students to celebrate the reopening of the college restaurant and training kitchens.

Invited guests enjoyed a taster menu specially prepared by Michelin Star chef James Mackenzie, along with Lincoln College students.

This follows Lincoln College’s recent purchase of the Old Bakery Restaurant and last years’ renovation and re-opening of the Drill.

These projects have been supported by Lincoln Town Deal Board investment, with the aim of plugging skills gaps in the local economy.

Lincoln College Group Principal and CEO Mark Locking said: “These investments enable us to achieve our purpose of being and extraordinary employer-led organisation; producing highly skilled and productive local workforce. They allow us to train school leavers and adults from local businesses in the highest quality environments.

“The Drill, the Old Bakery and Sessions then act as real-life finishing school environments to develop the customer service, problem solving and confidence required to excel in the workplace.”

Lincoln College Board of Corporation Chairman James Pinchbeck said: “This investment will enable us to address hard and soft skills gaps in catering and hospitality for the visitor economy, one of the Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership Priority sectors.

“COVID business recovery, the current employment landscape and the impact of Brexit has created severe skills shortage in our cafes, bars, pubs, restaurants and tourist attractions and these fantastic new training facilities will help us address this issue.”

“It is vital to inspire and encourage people to pursue a career in hospitality – I am honoured to work with Lincoln College to do just that. I started my career at 13 years of age, and after training at Scarborough Technical College, I understand the value of practical experience in the field.

“That’s why it’s a pleasure to work with current and qualified students – like Lucy who came to us recently for work experience, and former Lincoln catering student Eloise who is employed as a chef with us. I do not doubt that the facilities in the Sessions restaurant and at Lincoln College will help the students to achieve great things in the industry.”

Debbie Barnes, OBE and Chief Executive at Lincolnshire County Council said: “It’s a great opportunity not only for the city but also for the students that attend Lincoln College.

“Lincolnshire is well known for its food production. The college provides an outstanding and appealing venue for learners to get real-life experience in the sector – which is vital in supporting our young people to go on to have careers in hospitality and the food industry.”

— Sessions House is located on Monks Road, Lincoln, LN2 5HQ. It has limited public booking opportunities throughout the week. To enquire, email [email protected] or call 01522 876343.

