Sewage alert issued on same day as pollution protest on Cleethorpes Beach

Protesters demonstrated against sewage pollution on Cleethorpes Beach on Sunday.

The event, dubbed ‘Big Wave 2: This Time it’s Smelly!’, was a second instalment following the group’s Reclaim the Wave event as part of national initiative in October 2022.

One of organisers Caroline Carr said previously she is concerned by the “big increase in sewage alerts on Cleethorpes beach last year”.

She said: “We want to send a message to our local councillors, Anglian Water, and local MP to say ‘what are you doing locally?’.

“Action needs taken sooner than the ‘by 2050’ being promised by government to make our waterways clear.”

Following the event, she told The Lincolnite: “We had good representation from a range of people. There was actually a sewage alert for Cleethorpes beach yesterday on the same day as the event after rainfall.

“A group of us agreed a meeting with council leader Phillip Jackson and look at how locally we can address the problem sooner.”

North East Lincolnshire Council was unable to send a statement due to publicity restrictions during the pre-election period.