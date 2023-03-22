Six arrested after Lincoln drugs raids
One man has been charged
A man has been charged with being concerned with the production of cannabis after two warrants were carried out at properties in Lincoln.
Redin Hysa, aged 33, of Florence Street, Lincoln, was arrested yesterday, Tuesday 21 March, when our officers searched properties in Baggholme Road and Belmont Street.
He has now been charged and remanded in custody to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday 22 March.
Five other people have also been arrested in connection with this, four men aged 38, 31, 22 and 17, and a woman aged 78. They were all arrested on suspicion of the production of cannabis.
The 78-year-old woman and two of the men, aged 38 and 17, have been released under investigation. Two men remain in custody and will be questioned in due course.
Investigations are ongoing and anyone with any information can call us on 101, and quote incident 212 of 20 March.
