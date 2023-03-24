Skegness chocolatier putting 120,000 Easter eggs on Aldi shelves

A Skegness chocolate maker is supplying more than 120,000 eggs to Aldi this Easter.

Hames Chocolate is ramping up its supply after a successful first year with the supermarket.

Customers will be able to enjoy the family-owned business’s Moser Roth Luxury Milk Chocolate Easter Eggs.

The partnership has led to the Skegness business expanding its 75-strong workforce and also investing in new equipment to meet higher demand.

The company says its committed to sustainable and ethical sourcing of ingredients, and is now FairTrade certified.

Carol Oldbury, Director at Hames Chocolates, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Aldi to share the Moser Roth, Luxury Milk Chocolate Easter Egg with even more of the nation’s chocolate lovers this year.

“Aldi shares our passion for sustainable and ethical British manufacturing, and we look forward to growing our relationship with the supermarket as we strive to become the top private label chocolate manufacturer in the UK.”

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “Hames Chocolates have gone from strength to strength since the beginning of our partnership.

“We know our customers love to buy British and working with businesses like Hames Chocolates that have sustainability and quality at their centre is really important to us here at Aldi.

“The Moser Roth Easter Eggs have already proven to be a firm favourite with our shoppers, and we can’t wait to see Hames’ amazing treats roll into stores for Easter.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now