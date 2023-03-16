Skegness man facing jail after possessing indecent images of children

He pleaded guilty to eight sexual offences

A Skegness man faces a possible jail sentence after he admitted possessing and distributing indecent images of children.

Jamie Law, 29, formerly of Woodborough Road, Nottingham, and Stickford, Lincs, pleaded guilty to eight sexual offences when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

The charges included three offences of making indecent images of children, with nine still images and 12 videos in the most serious category of A, 11 still images and nine videos in category B, and 11 still images and three videos in category C.

Law also admitted distributing two category A videos, one category B video and one category C video.

He also pleaded guilty to two further counts of possessing prohibited images of children and extreme pornographic images.

Siward James-Moore, defending, said Mr Law appreciated the seriousness of the offences, particularly involving distribution, but asked for a probation report to address his current circumstances.

Mr James-Moore told the court Law had recently served two substantial jail terms for burglary but was now on licence in the Skegness area.

The court heard Law had spent just seven weeks out of jail since he carried out the sexual offences in the March and April of 2021.

Judge Nigel Godsmark KC agreed to adjourn sentence on Law until 20 April for the preparation of a probation report.

But Judge Godsmark warned Law: “The court is going to want to know about your current progress on licence, but I make no promises.

“Offences like these often carry a custodial sentence.”

Law was granted bail until his next court appearance on condition that he co-operates with the probation report.

