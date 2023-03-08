Snotty letter tells villager “you’re lucky to live here, appreciate it”

A woman from a village near Brigg felt mixed emotions when her family received a bizarre letter telling them they are “very lucky to live here” and that their house was “the worst on the street”.

College student Keira Brown, 17, lives with her three siblings Jess, Emma and Theo, her mum and her mum’s partner, on Waters Edge in Scawby Brook near Brigg.

While the letter wasn’t addressed to anyone in particular and was missing a postcode, the anonymous sender did take the time to post it with a second class stamp.

Keira’s sister was the first to open the letter, which read: “Sorry to say this, but your home is the worst on the street. When did you last clean your windows? Curtains do not fit. Front door could do with a clean or paint. You’re very lucky to live here, it’s a nice estate. Appreciate it.”

Keira took to social media to share her family’s experience saying she wants to know “why they were peeping through windows”, and it appears that she wasn’t the only one to receive a letter.

Pet shop worker Keira told The Lincolnite: “My first reaction was anger but I also thought it was funny. My mum was upset as you can imagine.

“I think about six other people in my comment section said they had received them, including my next door neighbour and a woman a few doors down from me.

“The letter basically had the same thing written on it. They started both letters with ‘sorry to say but your house is the worst on the street’ then continued to list minor details about the house.”

Keira added: “We thought it was strange as we currently have a sofa on our front drive waiting to be skipped so we thought they would have commented on that, but they didn’t, and then they would end the letter by saying something along the lines of ‘this is a nice estate, you are lucky to live here’.

“At first I thought it could have been a friend I have recently fallen out with, but after seeing other people on the estate had received them in the past I knew it wasn’t them, so it’s just a mystery.

“We thought it could have been an elderly person as they are usually the ones that care about these sort of things, but there are quite a few grammar mistakes and messy handwriting, so it could be someone young.”

