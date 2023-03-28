South Kesteven election candidates to protest unsustainable energy prices

Election candidates for South Kesteven District Council are joining a campaign to lobby the government over the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Representatives from Grantham and Stamford will be taking to Margaret Thatcher’s Statue on St Peter’s Hill this Saturday (April 1) in protest of rising utility bills.

More than 80 demonstrations have been planned across the country as organisers demand immediate action be taken.

An open letter has also been written to local MP Gareth Davies, asking him to join other MPs who have pledged to support “an energy system that works for everyone”.

Councillor Charmaine Morgan (Independent), who will be defending her seat in the upcoming local elections, is just one of the individuals that will be showing her support.

She said: “It is very appropriate that a protest regarding our unsustainable energy costs will take place at the foot of Margaret Thatcher’s statue.”

The representative for Grantham St Vincent’s ward later went on to describe a recent incident she’d had with a heavily pregnant woman whose windows weren’t closing properly in her council flat.

Due to the problem, which wasn’t resolved despite several complaints, the soon-to-be mum was left “freezing” during last November’s sub-zero temperatures as she couldn’t afford to heat her home.

An emergency repair was eventually conducted on the woman’s flat. However, Cllr Morgan added: “She’s now having to heat her home because of the baby, but she’s in debt.

“The supplements the government are providing are simply not touching.”

She continued: “We call on our MP to act now. We are coming towards the end of this winter but uncertainty around prices and the risk of further increases remain.”

Independent candidate for Earlsfield Steven Cunnington will also be speaking at the demonstration as he believes more could be done at a local level to help those struggling during these hard times.

Over the last few fears, he’s been working with those in inadequate housing and suffering from either mould or dampness.

He said: “The Earlsfield estate suffers some of the worst poverty on the government chart.

“One of the silliest bits of advice residents are commonly given when dealing with mould is that they should be leaving their windows open while they’re heating their home.

“But what about when we’re experiencing minus temperatures?”

The two candidates will be taking to St Peter’s Hill from 12.30pm until 1.30pm this coming Saturday (April 1) and are urging anyone who might be interested to join them.

