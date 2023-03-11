Spike in out of control dog incidents in Lincolnshire
One child sadly died and others have been bitten
Lincolnshire Police has recorded a 71% rise in cases of dogs that are dangerously out of control.
Figures obtained by the BBC show that police 391 cases in 2022, up from 228 in 2018.
In percentage terms, this is the largest spike outside of London.
In January this year, police tried to catch a pack of escaped dogs after three people were bitten in Sleaford. Nobody was charged with an offence, but the dogs were seized and ‘humanely euthanised’.
Three-month-old baby girl Kyra King died last year after being attacked by a dog which was dangerously out of control at Ostlers Plantation near Woodhall Spa. The baby’s parents appeared in court in December 2022.
In a statement to the BBC, Lincolnshire Police said: “The majority of dog owners in Lincolnshire are responsible but it’s vital that every dog owner takes their duty seriously.
“The consequences of not doing so can be deadly and devastating. If you’re not in control of your dog and it attacks another person or puts them in fear of being bitten, you will be liable to prosecution.”
