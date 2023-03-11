Spike in out of control dog incidents in Lincolnshire

A 26-year-old Lincoln nurse described as “one of life’s wonderful people” is in Nottingham ICU after an unprovoked stroke.

Kirsty Overton began suffering from migraines last month, which she initially thought might have been caused by the laser eye surgery she had last year.

On Sunday, February 26 she started to feel more unwell and in the early hours of the morning she went to A&E in Lincoln with headaches and eyesight problems.

She remained there for 24 hours during which time scans were done, which showed she’d had an unprovoked stroke.

Unfortunately, her condition deteriorated the following morning and she was blue lighted to Queen’s Medical Centre.

Kirsty was taken straight into theatre that morning to have a drain put in her brain to relieve some of the pressure.

She was then sent to ICU where she was kept ventilated and sedated and was being checked on regularly.

Within the next few days one of her pupils changed in size so she had to go back into theatre for a craniectomy to remove part of her skull, and a small part of the brain where the stroke had occurred.

Kirsty then got an infection in the drain and needed to go back into theatre on March 6 to have it removed and another one inserted. She was put in induced comas in between surgeries and remains in ICU, but is now getting more awake and communicating better.

Kirsty has been a nurse for over three years working for the NHS in emergency medicine. She recently switched to become an agency nurse to allow her to continue the job she loves whilst travelling the world.

Three of her nursing friends have set up a fundraiser to help her recovery.

Katie Wright and Victoria McIntosh work at Lincoln County Hospital, and Katie Wilson who is a community nurse. The money raised will go directly to supporting Kirsty through her rehab process.

Victoria told The Lincolnite that it was “very much touch and go from there”.

It was a surprise for them all as Kirsty is a fit and healthy 26-year-old with no medical history.

She said: “I have never known her take a sick day before. She is one of the most fantastic nurses I’ve ever worked with, so this was a complete shock to all of us and herself.”

Victoria told The Lincolnite: “It’s been absolutely terrifying. She’s our best friend. Considering we are all nurses, and it is something we all know, we’ve never felt more hopeless in our life, and that’s what led to the fundraising page as so many people wanted to help.

“None of us are ICU-based nurses. Seeing it at work is very different, it is your job, but we felt like it was a real living nightmare that still hasn’t ended.

“It was like none of us were nurses as we felt like vulnerable children seeing her like that and that we couldn’t help her.”

Regarding what the money raised will be used for, she added: “We don’t know what her ability will be like when she leaves ICU.

“We don’t know if she will need any equipment, anything to assist her rehab progress, and also for a wig, and we want to ease the worry of any outstanding bills and other worries.

“Everyone needs to enjoy life while they can, to make sure they never take anything for granted.”

The three friends described Kirsty on the fundraising page as “one of life’s wonderful people and a true ray of sunshine who is loved by her patients and colleagues, and truly by everyone who meets her”.

They are proud of Kirsty’s “strength and determination throughout this ordeal and want to show the world how incredible she truly is”.

Over £7,800 has been raised by the time of publication and Victoria added: “It’s made us emotional. It wasn’t a surprise to see how absolutely loved she is, everyone adores her.

“She is one of life’s wonderful people and it is incredible watching the number go up and seeing that people want to be there for her.

“It is still early days and she’s in a critical state, but the support has been a massive boost and seeing there are so many people around her. We’ll do what we can to get her through the rehab process no matter the outcome.”

Victoria added that although her friend was fortunately covered, people need to make sure they realise how important critical illness cover and life insurance is, even when they are young.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.