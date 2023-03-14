Suspected arson attack after bins set alight near Boston hotel
Police have launched an investigation
Police are investigating a suspected arson attack after bins were set on fire near a hotel in Boston.
An eyewitness told The Lincolnite that occupants of the nearby No.Twenty Hotel & Bar on Wormgate in Boston were woken at around 11pm on Monday, March 13 by fire engines outside the property and distinct smell of burning and plastic.
The eyewitness added that other properties suffered from significant smoke.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are investigating a suspected arson after we received a report of bins on fire in Wormgate, Boston, at 11pm on March 13.
“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anything suspicious can call us on 101, quoting incident 478 of 13.”
Update: Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue have confirmed that no one was injured
“The incident resulted in damage by fire to a large quantity of refuse within a bin store and the wooden door to the store.
“Crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to extinguish. Three residents were evacuated from two flats but there were no injuries.”
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.