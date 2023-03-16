TEDx Brayford Pool announces return to Lincoln

Lincoln will play host to an array of inspirational speakers and moguls as the popular TEDxBrayfordPool event returns to the city.

Since first launching in Lincoln in 2017, TEDxBrayfordPool has brought over 100 speakers and performers to the stage for talks and workshops on “Ideas Worth Spreading”.

This year’s event, taking place on Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15 at the Engine Shed, will screen TEDx Talks alongside hands-on activities to spark wider conversations for the betterment of society.

It is a chance for local people to be given a major platform for their innovative ideas, as well as highlighting the often overlooked great work within Lincoln’s community.

TEDx has had a significant cultural impact in Lincoln since it arrived in the city six years ago. It has helped generate £3.5 million of social return on investment, as well as adding over £100,000 of value to Lincoln’s visitor economy.

Eleven previous TEDxBrayfordPool speakers have gone on to be listed in The Lincolnite‘s Lincolnshire 30 Under 30, demonstrating the quality of speaker/performer attracted to these events.

Applications for speakers and performers are now open. You can send in your proposal via the TEDxBrayfordPool website, with the window closing at 10pm on Sunday, April 30.

Tickets to attend and watch the event live can be bought here, with prices starting at £13.70.

