Three arrested after man assaulted outside Lincoln pub

Three people have been arrested following an alleged serious assault in Lincoln last night (Monday 6 March).

We received a report from the City of Lincoln Council’s CCTV team that a man and woman had been approached by three other men in Guildhall Street in the city centre at 11.22pm.

It was reported that the three men then got into an altercation with the man they had approached.

The victim attempted to leave and entered the William Foster pub in Guildhall Street and was allegedly assaulted a further time. The suspects are reported to have then left in the direction of Beaumont Fee.

Officers were immediately dispatched to the area and on arrival to the pub, found a man in his 20s who had suffered injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening. He was initially treated at the scene and then transferred to hospital for further treatment.

It is believed that the people involved were known to each other.

Following proactive searches of the local area and a number of other lines of enquiry, a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) in the early hours of this morning. A 19-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three remain in police custody.

Officers remain on the scene at the William Foster pub and in Guildhall Street today carrying out further enquiries, and the investigation is ongoing.

We are appealing for any witnesses who saw this incident to come forward to help our investigation. We are also keen to view any dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage of the incident.

If you can help, please contact Detective Sergeant Johnston on [email protected]or by calling 101 and asking for the duty Detective Sergeant at Lincoln. Please quote incident 455 of 6 March.

