Transport police investigate sexual assault in Boston
It happened in December and police have now launched an appeal
British Transport Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault which happened at Boston railway station.
The incident happened at around 4.30pm on Monday, December 5 last year when an unknown man approached the victim.
After trying to engage the victim in conversation he approached her and sexually assaulted her, police said.
Police issued an appeal on Monday, March 13 with an image of a man, who officers believe may have information that could help their investigation.
Anyone who recognises the man should contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 2200126887.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.
