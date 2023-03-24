Trees have ‘huge benefit’ on Lincolnshire residents’ mental health

The Woodland Trust want more people to realise the benefits that trees can have on our mental health.

A survey by the Trust said that 86% of people feel that being out in nature has a positive impact on them. The survey also suggests that anxiety levels, especially in the young, are eased by access to woodland.

Aaron Benson, from The Woodland Trust, told BBC Look North: “They have a huge benefit for our mental health in many different ways. So not only does being out in the woodlands help our physical health moving and walking, it also helps us to learn new things. For example, learning what the trees are, what the wildlife is doing.”

He added: “We want to get trees in the ground. We want to get young people in particular to plant these trees and we want them to feel the benefit and want them to love trees as much as we do.”

People have been feeling the benefits of a learning and mental health project at Hill Holt Wood near Lincoln.

Ed Hampton, Health Ranger at Hill Holt Wood, told BBC Look North: “The people we have that come down on the health programme we find enjoy all the aspects of being in the woodland, whether it’s doing the more physical activities managing the woodland, or just taking a step back from the hectic hustle and bustle of life, listening to the wind in the trees, the birdsong, things like that.”

