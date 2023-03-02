Trio arrested after police seize drugs from Lincoln home
Class A and B drugs were seized
Three people have been arrested after a large quantity of class A and class B drugs were seized at a property in Lincoln.
Officers executed a warrant to search a premises at Tower Avenue at around 11.45pm on Wednesday, 1 March.
Drugs were discovered at the property and three people, a 50-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A controlled drugs.
The three people have subsequently been bailed with conditions and investigations continue.
If you have any information that might help us, please contact [email protected], quoting incident number 126 of 01/03/23.
