Two charged with murder after man stabbed in the street

Robert Wattam, aged 23 of Broughton, and Kian Feve, aged 21 of Scunthorpe, have been charged with murder following the death of Jack Howes. Both have been remanded into custody to appear at Grimsby Magistrates Court on Monday March 27.

Wattam has also been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs, possession of class A drugs and possession of class B drugs.

Feve has also been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Darren Watson, aged 28 of Scunthorpe, has been charged with assisting an offender, possession of class A drugs and possession of class B drugs. He has been remanded into custody to appear at Grimsby Magistrates Court on Monday, March 27.

In the early hours of Monday, March 20, officers were called to reports of an altercation on Macaulay Way, Grimsby and upon attending discovered that a man had sustained stab wounds. He was taken to hospital for treatment where he sadly died from his injuries.