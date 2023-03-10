Two seriously injured after car collides with tree in Scunthorpe

Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a serious road traffic collision occurred on Brumby Common Lane, Scunthorpe, yesterday (Thursday 9 March).

It was reported that a silver Ford Fiesta was travelling west along Brumby Common Lane at around 10pm last night before it was in collision with a tree.

The driver and a passenger are believed to have suffered serious injuries, whilst two passengers were treated for minor injuries.

We are now appealing for any witnesses or dashcam footage of the car prior to the collision, to contact us on 101 quoting log 501 of 9 March.

