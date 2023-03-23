Visiting University of Lincoln professor guilty in organ-trafficking trial

Two others were also found guilty

A Nigerian senator and former visiting professor at the University of Lincoln has been found guilty of orchestrating an organ-trafficking plot for his daughter.

Ike Ekweremadu, a 60-year-old wealthy politician in Nigeria, was hit with a landmark conviction on Thursday, along with along with his wife Beatrice, 56, and a medical middleman called Dr Obinna Obeta, 50.

The trio were convicted of conspiring to exploit a 21-year-old man for a kidney transplant, flying him from Lagos in Nigeria to London for an £80,000 private operation.

It is the first such case under modern slavery laws, and the Old Bailey heard how the kidney in question was for Ike and Beatrice’s daughter Sonia, who was cleared of the same charge.

Ike Ekweremadu was made a visiting professor at the University of Lincoln in May 2022, but the university said when the charge was brought that he would not be undertaking any work during the investigation.

Prosecutors say the victim, a Nigerian street trader, had been offered thousands of pounds and promised UK opportunities for helping.

It is lawful to donate a kidney in the UK, but it is illegal when money or other rewards are offered.

It has been alleged that the defendants tried to convince doctors that the victim was a cousin of Sonia, though this failed.

Police launched an investigation after the victim ran from London and slept rough for days, before walking into a Surrey police station with tears in his eyes.

Despite denying the charges held against them, the Ekweremadus and Dr Obeta were found guilty at the Old Bailey and will be sentenced on May 5.

Ike Ekweremadu had been removed from the University of Lincoln’s website during the trial.

The University has been contacted for comment.

