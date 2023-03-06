Woman arrested after 12 guinea pigs die in fire near Skegness
Police have launched an investigation
A woman was arrested after 12 guinea pigs tragically died in a fire at a sanctuary near Skegness.
Lincolnshire Police were called to the fire at a property on the Barnack Estate in Burgh le Marsh at around 7pm on Friday, March 3.
Sandy’s Guinea Pig Sanctuary posted on Facebook that “All 12 boys in there were killed. They didn’t stand a chance.
“A GoFundMe has been set up by two people local to us. We will rebuild it.”
The woman who was arrested was later bailed, and police are continuing the investigation.
Fire crews from Skengess, Wainfleet and Spilsby attended the scene of the fire at the male shed.
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said there was severe damage by fire to one shed and contents, fencing, one telegraph pole and roof of another shed.
The crews extinguished the fire using two hose reels and two thermal imaging cameras.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “A 41-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been bailed. Our investigation continues.”
A GoFundMe page set up by Kim Snoshill and Richard Perrin has already raised over £2,000 – you can make a donation here.
On the fundraising page they said: “We really need to help get this damage cleared and new fixtures in place to ensure any other guinea pigs in need have a home going forward.”
