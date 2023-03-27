Woman assaulted by gang of youths in Gainsborough

Lincolnshire Police are continuing their investigations into the death of a woman at Shuttleworth House in Lincoln over the weekend, which has prompted a suspected murder arrest.

Forensic officers arrived at the scene on Monday morning to conduct further investigations.

The incident took place on Friday, March 24 when police were called to attend to a concern for the welfare of a 26-year-old woman.

The police have launched a murder investigation into the case, with a local 27-year-old man being arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, March 25. He is currently being held in police custody.

Searches have been conducted in the nearby river, with “items” being recovered by officers. Outdoor garages and bin stores were cordoned off by the police, while communal bins were also searched by forensic teams for any potential evidence.

Very few people were seen wandering around the area on Monday morning, with the community likely shocked by the events of the weekend.

Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer Lovatt said: “There will be an increased Police presence in the areas of Shuttleworth House and Bassingham whilst we continue our enquiries.

“We are engaging with those affected to keep them informed and offer our support.

“We will be working within the communities affected to seek relevant information and reassure the public that we will do all in our power to thoroughly and diligently investigate the full circumstances of this incident.

“We would urge anyone who has any information or footage, that could support this investigation, to get in touch.”

Police are also appealing for anyone in the Bassingham area to review dash cam footage, doorbell footage and CCTV between the hours of 12 noon on Friday, March 24, and 4pm on Saturday, March 25. They carried further searches in that area over the weekend.

To get in touch with police regarding this incident, please call 101 with incident reference 462 of March 24 or visit the Major Incident Public Portal, where you can report information or upload your footage.

