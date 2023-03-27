Woman assaulted by gang of youths in Gainsborough
Five youths with their faces covered attacked her
We are appealing for information after a woman was assaulted near the A631 at Heapham Road South, Gainsborough.
The woman was walking home on Saturday, 25 March at around 8.25pm when she was attacked by five youths in dark clothing, who had their faces covered.
The local neighbourhood policing team will be conducting house-to-house enquiries, as well as checking CCTV in the area as part of our investigation.
We are asking anyone who may have saw something, or any driver who may have dash cam footage from 8pm to 8.30pm for the Heapham Road South area to get in touch.
If you think you can help in any way, email [email protected]. Incident number 420 of 25/03/2023.
