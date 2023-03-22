Woman dies nearly two years after her boyfriend set fire to her

She had burns to her face, neck, abdomen, chest and limbs

A woman who was left fighting for her life when her partner at the time poured petrol over her and ignited it has died two years after the terrifying incident.

Leigh Pateman, 43, admitted dousing Ellen Marshall, 43, with petrol during a row at their multi-occupancy flat.

When emergency services arrived at the shared property in Firbeck Avenue on April 22 2021, Pateman had already fled.

Ms Marshall, who was originally from Nottingham, suffered horrific burns to 80% of her body after Pateman lit his lighter as she sat in a lounge chair.

At the time her chances of survival were rated at less than 50%.

Sadly, she later died at Nottingham City Hospital on March 11, 2023.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on March 14, 2023.

An inquest was opened into her death on March 21, 2023 and the precise medical cause of death has yet to be determined.

After the horrific incident, Ms Marshall was taken to Boston Pilgrim Hospital with burns to her face, neck, abdomen, chest and limbs, and quickly transferred to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for specialist treatment.

The court heard during last year’s hearing how Ms Marshall suffered serious injuries to her eyes and lost several fingers, and had been transferred to Nottingham City Hospital, before she later died.

The inquest has been adjourned for a further hearing which has been scheduled for September 10, 2023.

When Pateman previously appeared in court in March 2022, he was sentenced to a custodial term of 17 years and 10 months imprisonment.

He must serve a further four years on licence after his release making a total extended sentence of 21 years and 10 months.

