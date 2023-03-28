Young woman hit by car on Lincoln level crossing

British Transport Police have launched an investigation after a young woman was hit by a car on a level crossing in Lincoln.

Police received a report of the incident which is believed to have taken place at 7.30pm on Sunday, March 26.

The woman was hit by a dark Ford Fiesta at the Brayford level crossing. She was knocked to the floor, but got back up again.

The driver stopped at the scene and police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Officers are urging the woman, and to any witnesses, to come forward to assist with their investigation. Anyone with information should contact BTP quoting reference 132 of 27/03/23.

