£300k bid for ‘Green Museum’ to promote Lincoln’s parks

A £300,000 “Green Museum” project will look to bring more people into Lincoln’s open spaces.

The city council has made a bid for £249,925 to the National Lottery Heritage Funding to pay for an initial three-year programme.

Events would be focused on the West and South Commons, the Cow Paddle, Hartsholme Country Park, the Arboretum, Boultham Park and Birchwood Nature Park.

The council’s executive committee will vote to approve the proposals which will include a new “Community Engagement” post and part-time project support officer to deliver the events.

It follows work in recent years to improve Boultham Park Lake Restoration.

“The benefits of spending time in well-managed green spaces are well documented,” said a report due before councillors next Tuesday.

“Our public open spaces are free to use, available to all, places to de-stress and unwind, to play and exercise, to meet people, to walk the dog, to enjoy nature, to enjoy events, to learn more about and build appreciation of our natural environment, to volunteer, building skills, confidence and employability.

“For our heritage open spaces, the benefits are multiplied: heritage promotes personal and community well-being, it gives a sense of place and identity, it provides links to the past, a sense of perspective and a better understanding of today.

“As custodians of these important assets, we are in the unique position of being able to encourage people to use and enjoy these places, and in so doing, to build on our wider understanding of them, thus helping in our management and maintenance decision.

“This is an opportunity to curate our heritage before it is degraded or even lost, gathering memories and information into an online publicly accessible archive.”

If the funding bid is successful, the council hopes that it would only need to commit £15,000 to the project, with another £35,000 of costs covered by “volunteer hours”.

