56-year-old man dies in Lincolnshire village crash

We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal collision in North Somercotes.

Officers attended reports of a single-vehicle collision on Warren Road just before 10.20am today (11 April).

A 56-year-old man sadly died at the scene.

The A1031 at North Somercotes was closed in both directions as a result.

If you witnessed the incident or may have captured dashcam footage before the collision took place, please get in touch by emailing DS Emma Ward on [email protected] quoting incident 99 of today.

