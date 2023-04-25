87 storm overflow spills in Ingoldmells last year

A storm overflow emptied sewage into the sea off Ingoldmells 87 times last year.

The spills lasted a total of 237 hours – the equivalent of nearly ten days – according to data released by Anglian Water.

The company says it ensures this is at least 1.5 miles off the coast so the resort’s bathing water isn’t affected.

It also says that storm overflows are “no longer the right solution when sewers become overloaded with rainwater”.

A map from Anglian Water shows shows how often each storm overflow spilled in 2022, which also includes 50 occurrences in water in Metheringham.

Anglian Water says it is “well on track to ensure all our storm overflows are monitored by the end of the year”, but added that “there is still a great deal to be done to reduce the impacts of spills on our rivers and waterways.”

A spokesperson for Anglian Water said: “We agree that storm overflows are no longer the right solution when sewers become overloaded with rainwater, but until we can eradicate them, we prioritise investment into areas which will have the most benefit for the environment.

“In order to protect the ‘excellent’ classification of bathing water quality at Ingoldmells during periods of heavy rainfall, work was carried out several years ago to divert all storm water from our short sea outfall to our long sea outfall which is around 1.5 miles out to sea. Therefore any storm overflow activations will have no impact on bathing water quality.”

As part of its Get River Positive Commitment, Anglian Water has pledged to be as transparent as possible with the data it collects about its water recycling network and the improvements it is making, especially around storm overflows.

A spokesperson added: “The latest Event Duration Monitoring data clearly shows that overall number of hours of spills from our storm overflows reduced by over 50 per cent last year compared to 2021.

“We are also well on track to ensure all our storm overflows are monitored by the end of the year. While we are pleased with this progress, there is still a great deal to be done to reduce the impacts of spills on our rivers and waterways.

“This year, we are investing £39m to reduce the impacts from storm overflows, and as part of our Get River Positive initiative, we have committed to eliminate all serious pollutions by 2025, a goal we are currently on track to meet.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now