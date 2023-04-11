Activists stage ‘oil’ protest against Lincolnshire well plans

Extinction Rebellion has objected to plans for a new oil well in Glentworth by pouring “oil” on an activist in Lincoln city centre.

IGas Energy PLC’s application for a hydrocarbon wellsite near Caenby Corner will be discussed by Lincolnshire County Council next week.

It is recommended for approval, although environmental groups and local residents oppose the plans.

Extinction Rebellion staged a dramatic piece of street theatre in Lincoln On Saturday to highlight what it says are the dangers of oil companies’ expansion in Lincolnshire.

Fake oil was poured over a supporter, symbolising the harm that the oil industry and its lobbyists are inflicting on the planet.

68-year-old grandmother Nelly said: “To extract yet more fuel from beneath the fields of Lincolnshire and add more dangerous emissions to the atmosphere is, in my view, criminal and will lead to an unliveable planet.

“People are already dying around the globe from the effects of climate change.”

“World leaders must step up to alter the course of this lethal trajectory of emissions.

“That starts with our local leaders, our councillors.”

IGas Energy says its development would be “temporary in nature” and would operate for up to 21 years.

Exploratory works will take place over 10 months across two phases, while production testing will take a further 12 months.

If both are successful, it would lead to the extension of the well and the installation of the pipeline before drilling took place across a further three phases.

Lincolnshire County Council has received 62 representations from local residents with further opposition coming from local county council members, parish councils and the county’s own highways and local flood department.

Concerns also include the impact on the peaceful village from the scale and duration of the development, traffic concerns and noise disturbance and pollution.

Officers, however, were satisfied that mitigation measures would “not give rise to any significant or unacceptable adverse impacts that would justify or warrant the refusal of this application”.

An officers’ report to go before councillors says: “The applicant submits that there is a demonstrable need for oil in the UK, with the UK being a major consumer and a net importer due to domestic production being unable to meet demand.

“It is argued that dependency on the global energy market leaves the UK susceptible to shocks to the global market and so whilst the UK has a legally binding target to bring greenhouse gas emissions to “net zero” by 2050, this does not mean that emissions will drop to absolute zero.”

The plans will be discussed at the Planning and Regulation Committee on Monday, April 17.

