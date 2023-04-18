Anglian Water must improve highways management, council report says

Inconsistencies and failures to keep county aware of issues

Anglian Water has been highly criticised in a report which accuses it of causing detrimental issues for Lincolnshire County Council’s highways team.

The authority’s Highways and Transport Scrutiny Committee on Monday will receive a report on the utilities company which permits around a third of all highways permits to the council.

The company has come under scrutiny in recent years following a series of fines and delays, as well as major sinkhole issues.

Some of the issues highlighted by the report before councillors includes:

Inconsistency in dropping road closure signs when not needed/teams not on site

Inconsistency in contacting LCC for agreement prior to implementing an immediate road closure

AW setting up traffic management before it is confirmed a team is available to attend the site

Failing to provide LCC with diversion information for emergency road closures and failing to apply for Temporary Traffic Regulation Order notices

250 outstanding defects of greater than six months

Increase in fines and penalties for Anglian Water in 2021.

“The extension of works periods and the late removal of traffic management measures has a detrimental effect on the expeditious flow of traffic upon our highway network,” said the report.

“Continued collaboration and cooperation with Anglian Water will help to improve traffic flows and reduce congestion.

“Increased compliance will reduce the number of fines and penalties Anglian Water incur and adds a beneficial incentive to further collaboration with Lincolnshire County Council. ”

The report notes that since April, the council has recovered £220,000 of costs from Anglian Water.

Out of 1892 AW road closures between April 1, 2022, to January 31, 2023, Anglian Water failed to apply for traffic regulation orders for 427 (23%).

In November, figures released by Lincolnshire County Council showed a 66.74% increase in fines in 2021-22, charging £543,050 for a total of 1,875 permit breaching days.

Recent issue have included a series of closures in Spalding at the beginning of April when AW put around seven repairs in place while LCC was carrying out works in Winfrey Avenue causing gridlock in the town.

An Anglian Water Spokesperson said: “The health and safety of our customers and our teams when carrying out essential work on our networks is absolutely paramount and we do our best to minimise disruption to communities and road users wherever possible.

“We are currently working closely with Lincolnshire Highways on a range of initiatives targeted at improving our operational excellence.

“This includes making significant improvements to our systems, processes and the training of our operational teams.”