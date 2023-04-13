Arrest after man seriously injured in fight outside Cleethorpes bar

A man is currently in our custody after a man was reportedly assaulted during an altercation in the early hours of this morning, Thursday, 13 April.

We were called to attend the High Street in Cleethorpes at around 2.40am following reports of a group of men fighting outside of Rift bar.

A 31-year-old man sustained a serious laceration to the head and was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment and a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and the assault of an emergency worker at the scene.

Detective Inspector Tom Kelly said: “A scene guard was in place whilst we conduct lines of enquiry to understand the circumstances surrounding the altercation but has since been removed.

“I understand this may cause some concern to residents, please come to talk to us if you have any concerns.

“If you have any information that may assist with our enquiries, or if you have dashcam or CCTV footage of the area around the time of the incident, I

would ask you to contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 42 of 13 April.

“If you would prefer to report information anonymously, you can do so by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

