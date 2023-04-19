Barnsley football fan dies after match at Lincoln
Rest in peace Anton
A Barnsley fan sadly died after the club’s League One match away against Lincoln City on Tuesday night.
Barnsley Football Club said it is “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a supporter”, who has now been named as Anton Roberts.
Anton received treatment from emergeny services outside of the LNER Stadium following the game on April 18, but sadly passed away last night (Tuesday).
Barnsley Football Club said: “The club has been liaising with and will continue to support the family and friends of Mr Roberts through this exceptionally difficult time, whilst asking for their privacy to be respected.
“We encourage all supporters to join in the 61st-minute applause at Oakwell on Saturday in our game against Oxford United. Once a Red, Always a Red.”
