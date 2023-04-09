Beach day turns dramatic: Teen rescued from collapsed sand hole

A teenager has been rescued after the hole he was digging on Anderby Creek beach in Lincolnshire collapsed around him, leaving only his head visible.

The incident happened just before 12:45 pm on Saturday, April 8, when a 14-year-old boy became trapped in the sand.

His parents managed to keep his mouth free from the sand by gently scooping it away until help arrived.

HM Coastguard received a 999 call and immediately dispatched rescue teams from Skegness and Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service, Lincolnshire Police, East Midlands Ambulance Service, and an air ambulance.

The boy was carefully dug out and handed over to the ambulance service to be checked over.

Lucy Hicks, Senior Maritime Operations Officer for HM Coastguard, said: “The teenager was extremely lucky.

“If the tide had been coming in or the hole was just a little bit larger, there could have been a very different outcome today.”

Hicks also highlighted the unstable nature of sand and urged beachgoers to consider the size and location of the holes they dig: “We’re not telling people they shouldn’t build sand castles or dig holes.

“Just please consider size and location of the hole; the larger it is, the higher the chances it may collapse.”

She added, “We love the beach and want people to enjoy their time when visiting, but you have to think if it took you two hours to dig a hole, that’s how long it can take for someone to dig you out.”

