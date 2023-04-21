Beloved Normanby Hall peacock ‘deliberately’ hit by car

Snowy the peacock was taken to vets

A peacock at Normanby Hall Country Park has been seriously injured after he was intentionally hit by a car, according to witnesses.

The country park reported that Snowy the peacock was hit on Normanby Road between 11am and 11.30am yesterday.

It says that witnesses believe this was deliberate, and that the police have been informed.

Normanby Hall Country Park said on Thursday: “Two members of staff took Snowy to the vets, where he was cleaned up and checks carried out.

“The next 24 hours are critical, we hope he recovers! Thank you to the vets and members of the public for helping in this matter.”

The news caused outrage on the page’s social media, with one person saying: “So sorry to hear this, we saw him on Sunday, my son loves taking pictures of him.”

Another said: “This makes me so angry and extremely sad that people can act in such a manner! I hope Snowy recovers and lives to display his beauty around our park.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 263 20042023.

