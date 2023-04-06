Big pothole the ‘full width of a road’ in Lincolnshire village
Some are up to seven inches deep
A pothole described as being the ‘full width of a road’ is causing problems in a Lincolnshire village with some residents reportedly being injured.
Residents in Osgodby near Market Rasen say urgent action is needed to repair the roads as potholes are causing difficult for pedestrians and vehicles.
Lincolnshire County Council said that even though it is receiving more government money, it is still not enough to repair all the potholes on its road network.
Local business owner Holly Bryant told BBC Look North: “There’s several potholes that have really become more like craters. Because they’re so deep and the ridges are so bad, a lot of hatchbacks can’t go through without grinding underneath.
“We get delivery drivers going through and lots of them have caught their vehicles.”
She added: “The ground seems fairly high and just drop in a step to six or seven inches deep, so you can easily see in one step how far you can go and fall, and you can see why someone could easily fall and hurt themselves in here.”
One local garage told BBC Look North that problems with potholes are becoming a daily occurrence.
