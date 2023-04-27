Bourne man dies after Land Rover leaves road at A1 junction

No Greater Lincolnshire’s MPs voted against the government’s Illegal Migration Bill yesterday.

The bill aims to clamp down on English Channel dinghy crossings, and is seen as a stepping stone to the Home Office plans to use RAF Scampton as asylum seeker housing.

Despite local Conservative MPs speaking out against the plans for the former airbase, none voted against the latest reading of the bill, although some abstained.

Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh told The Lincolnite that he was unable to attend as he has been been in Strasbourg, France, as a UK representative for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

He attended alongside an opposition MP to ensure his absence would not impact any votes.

He has been one of the more outspoken voices on this project, and said he would have ensured he was present for the vote if there was “any possibility” his absence would have impeded the vote.

However, he didn’t respond to questions on how he would have voted if present.

The European Convention on Human Rights is a perfectly sensible document, largely drafted by Tory lawyers after the Second World War. But the rulings of the Court it set up have expanded judges' own powers beyond what was agreed in the Convention. This is dangerous. pic.twitter.com/byXFD7fApp — Sir Edward Leigh MP (@EdwardLeighMP) April 26, 2023

Lincoln MP Karl McCartney also didn’t vote on the bill. He was contacted but no reply was issued by the time of publication.

Brigg & Goole MP Andrew Percy and Louth & Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins also didn’t vote either way.

Greater Lincolnshire’s seven other Members of Parliament – Lia Nici, Caroline Johnson, Holly Mumby-Croft, Martin Vickers, Gareth Davies, Matt Warman and John Hayes voted in line with their party to back the Illegal Migration Bill.

The Bill passed by a margin of 290 ayes to 230 noes.

It focuses on changing the law to move those who arrive in the UK by irregular means to a third country, such as Rwanda, and it ties in with the immigration fallout from the Home Office’s controversial plans to temporarily house asylum seekers at the historic RAF Scampton base.

Read more – RAF Scampton: Everything we know about the migrant camp plans so far

Local MPs stated the importance of preserving the history of RAF Scampton and also allowing for some £300 million investment to boost the local economy.

Nationally, the vote was also abstained by the likes of Boris Johnson, Priti Patel, Liz Truss, Theresa May, Kwasi Kwarteng, the recently sacked Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, and even the Prime Minister himself, Rishi Sunak.

Sarah Carter, a Scampton resident and someone behind the Save Our Scampton campaign, has called on the government to meet with local people on this matter, and to not “treat us with utter contempt.”

She said: “The local residents on the former Married Quarters and in Scampton village are disgusted at the way they are being treated by the Government.

“Since finding out about the plans via the media we have had no communication from the Home Office or Lincolnshire MPs.

“We are worried about the impact this centre will have on our community and are disappointed at the potential loss of the major investment opportunity.

“We call upon the Home Office and local MPs to visit us so we can put our concerns to them face to face. They must stop treating us with utter contempt.”

Hamish Falconer, Labour’s Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Lincoln, accused Lincolnshire MPs of being “all over the place” on the RAF Scampton issue, which ties into the passing of the Illegal Migration Bill.

He said: “Local Conservative MP’s are all over the place on RAF Scampton: voting FOR the Bill that Suella Braverman is using to be able to take over the station and AGAINST a Labour amendment which would have required her to consult locally.

“Now they say they support the the judicial review because Braverman didn’t consult (as the Labour amendment would have required her to). Then last night they didn’t vote.

“This is a total mess- my position is clear: we are against Braverman’s plan for Scampton, and we oppose the Home Office being able to ride roughshod over local wishes.

“Do local MPs really believe that Braverman can be trusted with Scampton? If they don’t, why do they support giving her the powers to steamroll local concerns?”

The Illegal Migration Bill will now have to be passed through the House of Lords before coming into action.

