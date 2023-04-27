Bourne man dies after Land Rover leaves road at A1 junction
The 72-year-old was sadly pronounced dead at the scene
Cambridgeshire Police are investigating the sudden death of a man on the A47 today (27 April).
Officers and paramedics were called to the A47, at its junction with the A1 southbound at Wansford, at about 5.15am and found a blue Land Rover Freelander had left the road.
The driver, a 72-year-old man from Bourne, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other vehicles or people were involved.
Sergeant Aaron Murphy, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “This was a very sad incident and I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle before it left the road.”
Anyone with information should report it on the force website using reference incident 45 of 27 April.
Anyone without internet access should call 101.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.