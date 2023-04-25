City of Lincoln Council elections 2023: Races to watch

Some of the seats which could change hands

It’s the final stretch to the local elections across Lincolnshire, and several seats in Lincoln are likely to be competitive.

Voting will take place on Thursday, May 4, with one seat up for grabs in each on the city’s 11 wards.

The Lincolnite has taken a look at some of the races which look set to be competitive or have notable outcomes.

Labour’s tight grip on the city sees them hold 22 seats right now, compared to Conservatives’ nine and Liberal Democrats’ two.

The vote will decide the fate of 10 Labour seats and one Conservative meaning that potentially, if the Tories took seven seats from Labour, they could take control of the authority.

In last year’s vote, the Conservatives were defeated in one seat and the party took an overall hit to their voting share of 8.2%.

Although they don’t stand to lose more than that this time round, the group’s leader will be defending his seat hard and hoping his group will make up lost ground.

The biggest winners of the night last year were the Liberal Democrats, who took a seat from Labour and increased their vote by 6%.

The party could be looking to call Bingo on Abbey ward after grabbing their second seat from Labour there in 2022.

Labour retained their numbers by taking another seat from the Conservatives but did manage a vote share increase of 4.5%

Here are some of the races to keep your eye on during Election Night.

Moorland

Moorland ward was the tightest race in last year’s elections, with just 57 votes separating first and second place.

Despite the small numbers, Labour actually strengthened their position in the ward with a 4.7% swing in their favour.

The Liberal Democrats also increased their percentage share of the vote by 2.1%, while the Conservatives lost 5.7%. The Green party received about the same share as the previous year.

In 2023, there’s a three person race for the seat with Bob Bushell defending it for Labour, while Pete Edwards and Ross Pepper will be fighting for the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats respectively.

Abbey

Abbey Ward was the second victory in recent years for the Liberal Democrats, who surged to take 1,220 votes – more than double Labour’s 546.

The result meant a 6.5% swing for the seat.

Labour held their ground with only a minor 0.1% change to their percentage share of the poll, with the main losses appearing to come from the Conservatives who received 180 votes – 6.3% fewer than the previous year.

Jane Loffhagen is defending Labour’s final Abbey seat, in what this year is a five horse race. Natasha Chapman will be hoping to make it a hat-trick for the Liberal Democrats. Other candidates include Roger Hansard (Conservative), Benjamin Jackson (Reform UK) and Seamus Murray (Green).

Minster

Labour surged to victory in Minster ward in 2022, taking the seat from the Conservative party with a majority of 201 supporters and an increase in their share of their vote by 9.6%.

The Tories candidate saw their share decrease by 10.9% in comparison with some of their share going to the Green party who gained 1.6% vote share.

The seat was just one of two where the Liberal Democrats didn’t increase their share of the vote (the other being Park ward) and saw it decrease slightly.

Naomi Tweddle, who earlier this year was passed over as Lincoln MP candidate for Labour and Co-operative, will be defending the seat for the party this time round.

She faces four competitors including Victoria Brooks (Conservative), Alex Cambo (Reform UK), Emily Morris (Liberal Democrat) and Valerie Wilkinson (Greens).

Hartsholme

Despite holding the seat last year, the Conservatives took a major hit in Hartsholme with an 8.4% swing downwards in their voting share.

Conservative Rachel Storer’s 49.9% share of the vote was 7.6% down on the previous year, with both the Labour candidate Callum Roper and Liberal Democrat Jim Charters romping up the board with vote share increases of 9.2% and 7.4% respectively.

She held out with a majority of 223 – 11.4% of the vote – but that result would have come with a sigh of relief that the vote didn’t fall further.

This year it’s Labour’s turn to defend the seat with Biff Bean looking to head off Barnabas Bell (Conservative), Jim Charters (Liberal Democrat) and Jane Smith (Reform UK).

Carholme

The safest seat by far last year was Carholme ward where Emily Wood received 1,020 votes for Labour and Co-operative.

Despite the vote being a 1.9% decrease on the previous election, the result was still a 702 poll lead on the Conservative party who came second but took a 4.2% hit to their voting share.

The Greens, Liberal Democrats and Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition all increased their share of the votes, with the Lib Dems making the highest gains.

Neil Murray will defend the ward for Labour this time round, with competitors including John Bustin (Independent), Thomas Hulme (Conservative), Charlotte Morris (Liberal Democrat), Nick Parker (TUSC), Charles Shaw (Liberal Party) and Nicola Watson (Green).

