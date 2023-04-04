Cleethorpes animal rescuers’ van damaged in ‘mindless attack’

They are still trying to support local wildlife

A van used by Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue has been severely damaged in a senseless attack which is already limiting the volunteer group’s work.

The volunteer animal rescue service said that at 3.10am on Sunday, April 2, the front windscreen and both side windows were damaged on Hart Street, “rendering the van unserviceable for the wildlife and marine life that it’s dedicated to”.

Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue said: “Acts like this only go to show how low some people can stoop.

“The victims to this attack are the animals that we serve across Grimsby, Cleethorpes and often beyond, who may now struggle to receive the help they desperately need or face delays in help during difficult time critical rescues.

“Technical rescues such as water rescues, swan rescues, those needing ladders, marine-life and large wildlife transports, so on and so forth will all be halted until the van is repaired and suitable night time storage for it can be located.”

Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue is urging people to check their CCTV and dashcams, saying it is looking for “a chubby cyclist wearing a black body warmer with a navy blue(ish) jumper below, dark trousers and black shoes.”

It said: “The person gets off their cycle at the end of Hart Street, adjacent to Brereton Avenue, initially leaning up against a wall before leaving the cycle and walking up to the van to commit the crime.

“Butter fingers drops the hammer and fails, multiple times, to pick it back up before finally taking it with them.”

The rescue service said it “will not give the satisfaction of sharing the CCTV of the lowlife thugs involved… They’ll get caught in due time”.

The incident is now being investigated by Humberside Police.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “We received a report of criminal damage after the window of a white Fiat Doblo was smashed on Sunday 2 April at around 3.10am on Hart Street in Cleethorpes.

“We are following up on lines of enquiry and would appeal for anyone who saw anything suspicious or who has CCTV footage to get in touch with us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 23*46735.”

Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue added: “Although our wildlife van has been badly damaged during an overnight attack, we’re still trying to offer as much support to the wildlife it served without it, but it has truly limited the number of calls we can attend.”

