Cleethorpes water sports business closing down as sea “too polluted”
‘Is it right to ask people to swim in those conditions?’
A Cleethorpes water sports business is closing down due to customers’ worries over sewage dumped in sea.
SUP School on Kingsway in Cleethorpes offers training, workshops and expeditions, which are all on paddleboards.
According to Environment Agency figures from 2022, there were 57 sewage overflow incidents in Cleethorpes. Further south at Ingoldmells, sewage was discharged 87 times.
It was also recently revealed that there were almost 4,000 storm overflow spills in Greater Lincolnshire last year.
Caroline Carr, of Cleethorpes SUP, told BBC Look North: “Lots of my clients and people are saying ‘Actually we’re not interested.’
“If you’ve got a sewage alert and they get ill and they’ve got E coli in the water, it’s just how we’re covered insurance wise. Is right to ask people to swim in those conditions?”
Water companies say these legal overflows are neccesary in order to protect homes and businesses when systems become overloaded.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now