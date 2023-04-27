Controversial plans to build a further 20 homes in Cherry Willingham get green light

Plans to add a further 20 homes to a residential area in Cherry Willingham have been given the green light, despite strong opposition from locals.

Developer Cherry Tree Homes have been working on building homes in three different areas off Hawthorn Road for a number of years now.

West Lindsey District Council previously granted permission for 144 new homes on a field off Rudgard Avenue in October last year.

This latest application will see new properties built on land to the south-west of Franklin Way and will include four one-bed bungalows, 10 two-bed houses and six three-bed homes.

“This proposal will help to meet the unmet identified need of affordable housing in Cherry Willingham,” Director James Collins told the council’s Planning Committee during a meeting on Wednesday.

An initial application for 21 homes was submitted in November 2021 but was ultimately refused as it did not prioritise safe, easy and direct pedestrian access.

Even though the developer sought to solve this problem by downsizing the plans to 20 homes, local residents still raised concerns over parking and potential traffic.

Writing to the council, Louise McPeake, of Wesley Road, said: “Both Wesley Road and Cherry Paddocks have limited parking for the houses already there. The estate consists of two-bed and four-bed houses and yet most will have one-allocated space, you cannot expect houses with these occupants to only have one car.”

Scampton Councillor Roger Patterson (Conservative) backed the application as he said it was a “natural extension to what’s already there.”

He added: “It’s not pretty anyway, the actual site is like a wasteland.”

Following a site visit, Waddingham and Spital Councillor Jeff Summers (Conservative) said he felt it was a “beautiful place for someone to live” and was “very surprised at how open and spacious it was.”

