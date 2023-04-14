Convicted rapist still missing four months after absconding from Lincolnshire prison

He was serving a life sentence for rape and wounding with intent

A convicted sex offender who absconded from an open prison in Lincolnshire is still at large – over four months after he went missing.

Paul Marshall, 54, was serving a life sentence for rape and wounding with intent.

Lincolnshire Police and their Nottinghamshire colleagues have been investigating since Marshall was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp near Boston on November 22 last year.

Humberside Police shared an appeal for information on Thursday, April 13 as they believe “Paul may now be in the Bridlington area” in East Yorkshire.

At the time of their original appeal in November, Lincolnshire Police said Marshall was thought to be in the Mansfield or Nottingham area.

The public was warned not approach him, but should instead call 999, quoting incident 298 of 22/11/2022.

Nottinghamshire Police also previously released CCTV images showing Marshall in Mansfield town centre.

On December 1, Lincolnshire Police said their investigation had led to the identification of footage, which they believe may be Marshall (pictured below). The footage was captured on Wednesday, November 30 in Doncaster.

Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman previously said the “fault lies with the system that puts people in the wrong kind of prison” after Marshall absconded from HMP North Sea Camp.

The local MP later told The Lincolnite that, despite it being the first abscond since a tightening of the open prison system, it was a “sign of failure”.

He added that it is important to look at various factors when considering those placed in open prisons.

