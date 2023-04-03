Crash causes tailbacks in Saxilby

A Lincolnshire care home resident has knitted more than 100 hats for premature babies in Ukraine.

99-year-old Joan took up the challenge as part of an initiative organised by the local Rotary Club.

She has reached 108 so far, which will be sent to babies displaced by the war in Ukraine.

Joan, a resident at the The Wolds Care Centre in Louth, is delighted by her achievements.

“The war in Ukraine is truly awful and I wanted to help and show my support. I really enjoy knitting so when I heard about the appeal I couldn’t wait to get involved,” she said.

“It’s been a challenge, but a very rewarding one, and I’m so pleased I’ve managed to make nearly 110 baby hats. It’s certainly kept me busy!”

Michaela McGlynn, manager at The Wolds Care Centre, said: “Joan is an amazing lady who is a very popular and likeable character within our home and her energy and determination to help others is an inspiration to all.

“It’s no mean feat to hit treble figures in knitted hats. She’s done an incredible job and been extremely kind and resilient to knit as many as she has – a donation that will make a big difference to those in war torn Ukraine.”

The Rotary Club of Louth and Inner Wheel is continuing to support the ‘Hats for Ukrainian Babies’ appeal and is calling for local knitters to get involved. More information can be found here.

