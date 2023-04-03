Crash causes tailbacks in Saxilby
Avoid the area
A crash has caused significant delays in the Saxilby area, west of Lincoln, on Monday morning.
According to reports, the A57 Gainsborough Road has been blocked in both directions from B1241 Mill Lane to Skellingthorpe Road.
There is extremely slow traffic on connecting roads as a result.
It is not yet clear if there have been any injuries as a result of the collision.
Lincolnshire Police have been contacted and this story will be updated as soon as more information is available.