Debate over dog walking ban on Cleethorpes beach

A North Lincolnshire dog rescue has paid tribute to the late Paul O’Grady by naming two of its new puppies after the famous friend of the four-legged community.

Jerry Green Dog Rescue in North Lincolnshire welcomed seven new puppies to the rescue just 48 hours after they were born – with their birthday coinciding with tragic national news.

The pups were born on the same day that comedian and broadcaster Paul O’Grady, famed for his love of dogs, sadly passed away at the age of 67.

By way of tribute to the late Battersea Dogs and Cats Home ambassador, Jerry Green Dog Rescue has named two of the seven puppies after Paul O’Grady.

One pup is called Grady, and another is called Lily, paying homage to Paul O’Grady’s iconic drag act Lily Savage.

Both coming from mother Lady, who was taken into care by a kind-hearted member of the community, with advice from the dog rescue, to help her deliver her puppies safely.

She was so underweight that it was hard to tell that she was heavily pregnant, but despite her poor health she managed to give birth to a total of eight puppies.

Seven survived and there was one stillborn, but once all surviving puppies, along with Lady, had recovered from birth, they were taken to Jerry Green Dog Rescue for around-the-clock care.

Centre Manager, Emma Pannell said: “Committing to caring for Lady and all of her puppies was something we simply had to do. It is what Jerry Green Dog Rescue exists to do, to support dogs when they need us the most, so we accepted the new family without a second thought.

“Paul had a huge impact on animal welfare organisations across the world, and his advocacy for

voiceless cats and dogs was invaluable to charities like ours.

“These beautiful puppies were born the same day Paul sadly passed away, and so it felt only right to name one or two in his honour.”

Jerry Green Dog Rescue are now appealing for sponsors for the new puppies, in order to afford vaccination, thorough health checks and treatments for any diagnosed issues.

The charity has three rescue centres in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire, and last year cared for over 375 dogs in the area.

For more information, visit the Jerry Green Dog Rescue website.

