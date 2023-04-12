Debate over dog walking ban on Cleethorpes beach
There’s a £1000 fine for breaches
The annual beach ban on dogs has caused quite a debate in Cleethorpes.
No dogs are allowed on the beach between Wonderland Groyne and Cleethorpes Leisure Centre between April 7 and September 30, 2023. Anyone caught could face a maximum penalty of £1,000.
BBC Look North spoke to dog walkers on Tuesday morning and most appeared to support the ban.
One man said: “I’m all for it to be fair, it just keeps the beach a lot nicer”.
Another suggested: “Maybe do it between specific times because a lot of people can walk their dogs at night and in the day as well when the beach isn’t so full.”
Some families appreciated the fact it was a dog free zone, but others said they believe humans leave more mess than dogs.
One man said: “They leave as much litter as [dogs] do, but that’s up to them to clean up and it should be enforced the same way it is with dogs.”
