Derbyshire man charged with Ingoldmells murder

A 33-year old man from Derbyshire has been charged with murder following the death of Gareth Hart in Ingoldmells this week.

Joseph Allan Malek, aged 33, of Market Place, Belper, also faces additional charges of possession of an offensive weapon.

He will remain in custody and is scheduled to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 10 April.

The victim, 43-year-old Gareth Hart from Rotherham, died following an altercation in Ingoldmells on Sea Lane near Fantasy Grill & Balti in the early hours of Thursday morning (April 6).

Lincolnshire Police continue to investigate the case and are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage in the Roman Bank area between 9 pm on 5 April and 3 am the following day to contact them on 101, quoting Incident 22 of 6 April.

