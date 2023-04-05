Divers called in to investigate Lincoln’s Glory Hole damage

Divers are being called in to investigate Lincoln’s Glory Hole as council officers explore how deep the damage has gone.

The historic walkway was close in February after investigations found that fractured wooden beams and areas of the concrete bed had started to fail.

Currently the extent of the damage is unknown to Lincolnshire County Council, and the dive team are being pulled in to examine what’s going on beneath the surface.

The council has been continuing to investigate how much damage has actually been done to the structure and has previously called it a “fluid, changing situation”.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council, which is carrying out the works, said: “We hope to have underwater investigations carried out by a dive expert by the end of the month.

“We’re looking at all available options as information becomes available and we’ll continue to do so.”

The authority is also looking to further bolster security around the footpath after people were spotted risking their lives by squeezing through fencing.

New signage has now appeared with the Lincolnshire Police branding telling people that “Video surveillance cameras are in operation”.

Extra sandbags and barriers also look to have been added.

The council is understood to be looking at putting up new barriers further down the pathway.

