Dozens of Lincolnshire climate activists join four-day London protest

At least 80 climate change activists from Lincolnshire travelled down to London to call for a ban on new oil and gas projects.

Protestors from Extinction Rebellion, Friends of the Earth and Greenpeace all gathered in the capital for four days of peaceful demonstration this weekend.

The groups started on Friday (April 21) by picketing government department buildings in Westminster as they demanded the government future-proof its policies.

Rosemary Robinson, 68, of XR Lincolnshire, told The Lincolnite: “We picketed all those departments because we feel they need to adjust their policies and do what needs to be done to keep climate heating below two degrees.”

Thousands then gathered in Parliament Square on Earth Day (Saturday, April 22) as they joined together for a “huge” wildlife and biodiversity march.

Rosemary said: “We did this rebellion in the hopes that we would get a written agreement from the government, saying they would come to the negotiating table to help organise a transition from the current fossil fuel economy.

“Time is fast running out. Every day we are moving close to unstoppable global heating and the collapse of ecosystems, threatening all life on Earth, including humans.

“All the scientific evidence demands that we cannot continue to pump carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, yet this government is issuing new licences for oil and gas exploration and extraction, and continues to support the fossil fuel industry with subsidies and tax breaks.”

Just this last week, Lincolnshire County Council reportedly granted planning permission to British oil and gas exploration company IGas Energy to develop a new oil well site in Glentworth.

The protests also demonstrated a change in Extinction Rebellion’s usual disruptive tactics which often results in activists being arrested.

Mrs Robinson explained that this was to encourage more organisations and even charities to join their cause.

They also agreed not to disrupt the London Marathon on Sunday.

However, due to little response from the government, the group say they are looking at “upping the ante” in the demonstrations going forward to ensure its voice is heard.

“We will now be doing a combination of peaceful protests and upping the ante with some of our tactics to make sure that our message is getting through,” Rosemary concluded.

