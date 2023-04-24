Driver banned after crash which seriously injured pregnant woman

The mum didn’t see her newborn babies for two weeks

A driver has been given a suspended sentence and banned for a crash which seriously injured her sister and another woman.

Sophie Brown was doing about 50mph in “very foggy” conditions when her Peugeot 208 collided with a Nissan Qashqai at the junction of the A1103 and A631 at Bishopbridge, near Market Rasen.

Vicky Wilson, a passenger in the Nissan, was pregnant with twins at the time and had to have them delivered by emergency C-section.

Initially, one of the babies didn’t have a heartbeat. The mother suffered fractures and a haematoma.

Brown’s sister Faye also suffered badly and had to have a stoma fitted.

Fiona McClelland, prosecuting at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, said vehicles must give way at the junction, part of which has a no entry sign.

“The defendant drove the wrong way at the junction, crossed the grass verge and collided with the Nissan Qashqai,” she added.

A witness who had been following Brown’s car had been so concerned by her driving in those weather conditions on December 22 last year that he dropped back further.

Vicky Wilson said in a victim personal statement read out: “My babies almost died. I didn’t see them for the first two weeks of their lives.”

She added that it had taken her ten weeks to walk again.

Faye Brown, a newly-qualified teacher whose progress has been delayed by a year, said in her statement: “Sophie never meant to hurt anyone but I feel she needs to be banned and have training to ensure nothing like this happens again.”

Solicitor Vicky Clayton said in mitigation that her client was unfamiliar with the junction and Brown’s sat nav appeared to suggest a different layout.

“She thought she had the right of way,” added Miss Clayton, who said Brown had suffered a broken ankle which went eight weeks undiagnosed.

The court heard that the defendant was a well-thought of trainee mental health practitioner who was suffering mental health issues herself.

“She expresses remorse and wishes it simply didn’t happen,” said Miss Clayton. “She does understand the enormity of the situation for her sister and the other family and that’s something she will have to live with for the rest of her life.”

Brown, of Archer Road, Branston, pleaded guilty to two charges of causing serious injury by careless driving.

She was given 26 weeks’ custody, suspended for 18 months, and a community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

She was also disqualified from driving for three years and must take an extended re-test before

regaining her licence.

