Driver claims she blacked out before fatal crash that killed Hope Starsmore

A driver caused the death of Skegness student Hope Starsmore when she did not pay attention to a van which was turning right into a lay-by, a jury was told.

Rebecca Porter, 34, is alleged to have violently swerved into the path of the Toyota Yaris being driven by Hope, 20, as she drove along the A158 towards Skegness.

Porter, of Cottesmore Close, Skegness, is on trial at Lincoln Crown Court and denies causing Hope’s death by dangerous driving and a second charge of causing death by careless driving.

Hope, who had just started a university course in Nottingham and was originally from Corby, was airlifted to hospital in Hull with life threatening injuries and died a week after the collision.

Louis Mably KC, prosecuting, alleged three things were clear from the circumstances of the collision which occured on 7 October, 2020.

Mr Mably said the driver of the van was perfectly entitled to turn right into the lay-by and there was no fault with either his driving or that of Hope who was travelling towards Burgh-le-Marsh in her Ford Focus.

However Miss Porter, the prosecutor alleged, was left in a position where she either smashed into the back of the van or swerved violently into the oncoming carriageway.

“She simply drove as the van wasn’t there,” Mr Mably told the jury. “Her driving was obviously dangerous.”

Mr Mably added: “She simply did not pay attention to what was an obvious obstruction in front of her.”

Both cars were sent spinning in opposite directions by the force of the collision, the jury heard.

The van driver approached Miss Porter’s car after the collision and said she appeared to be hysterical and saying something about being dizzy, Mr Mably said. Miss Porter also asked how the other driver was.

The jury heard Hope was travelling with her boyfriend, Ady, in the front passenger seat, and her brother, Hayden, in the back.

Mr Mably said Ady remembered seeing the van and then heard Hope say the words “What the?”

The jury heard Ady managed to pull himself from the wreckage but it was obvious Hope had suffered life threatening injuries. Hope’s brother, Hayden, also suffered injuries.

Mr Mably said Miss Porter was taken to Boston Pilgrim Hospital and spoke to paramedics and police officers, telling them she felt dizzy before she swerved.

The jury heard Miss Porter was interviewed at Skegness Police Station on 23 November 2020.

In summary, Mr Mably told the jury, Miss Porter said she began feeling dizzy after passing a garden centre, did not see the van slow down, and then blacked out for a few seconds

Miss Porter said she had blacked out previously in 2012 when she had gone into a ditch, and was seeing her GP for various medical conditions for which she received medication.

Mr Mably, said however, the prosecution did not accept that Miss Porter had blacked out and was driving autonomously, and argued those medical explanations had been ruled out.

Instead, Mr Mably claimed, the explanation of a black out was something Miss Porter had latched onto after simply not paying attention.

The trial continues.

