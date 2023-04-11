Driver summoned to court after travelling 127mph on Lincolnshire road
Police stopped the vehicle
A driver will appear in court after being clocked travelling at 127mph on a Lincolnshire road in the county on Easter Sunday.
Lincolnshire Police stopped the vehicle after the incident, which happened on the 70mph-limit A46 at Thorpe on the Hill near Lincoln at around 8.30pm on April 9.
The driver has now been summoned to court.
The speed is shown in an image which was posted by Lincolnshire Police’s Roads Policing and Armed Response Team.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now