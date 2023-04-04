Drivers caught using mobiles and without seat belts in Northern Lincolnshire

Over 200 caught in less than a week in East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire

A mobile camera has caught over 200 motorists using mobile phones and driving without seatbelts across East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire.

In less than a week, there were around 50 offences of unlawful use of a mobile phone and 190 of possible unlawful lack of a seatbelt. There was a particular problem seen last week of van and lorry drivers not wearing a seatbelt.

A van has been on trial with Safer Roads Humber from National Highways, which uses high-tech cameras mounted on a telescopic pole that can look down through passing windscreens.

Elsewhere where the camera has been used staff told BBC Look North that they had seen people getting dressed while driving. One person was seen on a mobile while not wearing a seatbelt, with a bottle of beer between his legs while at the wheel.

Many of the drivers had passed the camera to reach a nearby car park in Scunthorpe, according to the BBC.

Ian Robertson from Safer Roads Humber told BBC East Yorkshire & Lincolnshire: “There are a vocal minority that say it’s a cash cow, that say it’s intrusive, but every day there are collisions and a lot of those are caused by people on their mobile phones and of Course it’s more serious because they are not wearing a seatbelt.”

